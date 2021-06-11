No. 2 Recruit From 2022 Class Reportedly Plans To Reclassify

Jalen Duren is the No. 2 overall recruit in the 2022 class. But, he isn’t going to be a part of that class for much longer.

According to college basketball insider Adam Zagoria, Duren is expected to reclassify and enroll in college for the 2021-22 season. As an NBA-ready talent, this decision makes sense for the No. 1-ranked center who was previously projected as a top-3 pick in the 2023 draft.

So far, Duren has narrowed his college list down to nine schools: Villanova, Michigan, Miami, Auburn, Alabama, Kentucky, UCLA, Penn State and Memphis.

In addition to heavy recruitment from top programs around the country, the 5-star big man is also being pursued by the NBA G-League and the Australian NBL. The NBA G-League Select, who boasted stars like Jonathan Kuminga and Jalen Green last season, has reportedly offered Duren $1 million to play for their squad next year.

Breaking: Class of 2022 star Jalen Duren expected to reclassify, enroll in college this fall.

https://t.co/mNUgA5JcFA — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) June 11, 2021

At 6-foot-10, 230 lbs, Duren physically dominated opposing talent at the high school level. This past season, he led high school basketball powerhouse Montverde to its fifth national title in nine years. He also lights up the AAU circuits with No. 1 overall 2022 recruit Emoni Bates.

Wherever Duren lands this coming season, that lucky team will be getting a massive boost sooner than expected.