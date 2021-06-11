The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

No. 2 Recruit From 2022 Class Reportedly Plans To Reclassify

An NCAA logo on the court during the NCAA Tournament.LOUISVILLE, KY - MARCH 21: A general view of the court ahead of the game between the UCLA Bruins and UAB Blazers in the third round of the 2015 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at KFC YUM! Center on March 21, 2015 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Jalen Duren is the No. 2 overall recruit in the 2022 class. But, he isn’t going to be a part of that class for much longer.

According to college basketball insider Adam Zagoria, Duren is expected to reclassify and enroll in college for the 2021-22 season. As an NBA-ready talent, this decision makes sense for the No. 1-ranked center who was previously projected as a top-3 pick in the 2023 draft.

So far, Duren has narrowed his college list down to nine schools: Villanova, Michigan, Miami, Auburn, Alabama, Kentucky, UCLA, Penn State and Memphis.

In addition to heavy recruitment from top programs around the country, the 5-star big man is also being pursued by the NBA G-League and the Australian NBL. The NBA G-League Select, who boasted stars like Jonathan Kuminga and Jalen Green last season, has reportedly offered Duren $1 million to play for their squad next year.

At 6-foot-10, 230 lbs, Duren physically dominated opposing talent at the high school level. This past season, he led high school basketball powerhouse Montverde to its fifth national title in nine years. He also lights up the AAU circuits with No. 1 overall 2022 recruit Emoni Bates.

Wherever Duren lands this coming season, that lucky team will be getting a massive boost sooner than expected.


About Matt Audilet

Matt is a writer at The Spun.