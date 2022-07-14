No. 2 Recruit GG Jackson Reportedly Flipping His Commitment

GLENDALE, AZ - MARCH 31: The South Carolina Gamecocks practice ahead of the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Final Four at University of Phoenix Stadium on March 31, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

One of the best basketball recruits in the 2023 class is reportedly flipping his commitment.

Per Travis Branham of 247Sports, GG Jackson is going to be flipping his commitment from North Carolina to South Carolina.

"According to multiple sources, Jackson is expected to de-commit from North Carolina and enroll early at hometown South Carolina — an announcement that is expected to come in the next two weeks," Branham writes.

This is going to be a massive pickup for new head coach Lamont Paris. He took over the team following the 2021-22 season when Frank Martin was let go.

Martin hadn't led the Gamecocks to the NCAA Tournament in his last five seasons at the helm.

Jackson is the top player in his home state (South Carolina) and the second-best recruit in the country, per 247Sports composite rankings.