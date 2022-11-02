No. 3 Quarterback Recruit Julian Sayin Announces Commitment

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 07: University of Alabama head coach Nick Saban (left) and University of Georgia head coach Kirby Smart stand with the College Football Playoff National Championship trophy after a Coaches Press Conference on January 7, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images)

On Wednesday afternoon, the No. 3 quarterback recruit in the 2024 recruiting class announced his commitment.

Julian Sayin, the No. 12 overall recruit in the class according to 247Sports, was choosing between three different SEC programs. Alabama, Georgia and LSU were the three finalists for the star quarterback.

247Sports' Crystal Ball predictions all had the Tide winning out at the end of the day and that's exactly what they did. Sayin announced his commitment to Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide today.

Sayin explained the decision, via 247Sports:

“There’s a lot to like about Alabama,” Sayin, a product of Carlsbad (Calif.), said of why he’s picking the Crimson Tide. “I would say Bama is the standard for college football. When you go on Saturdays and turn on the TV and see that crimson, you think of Alabama. Coach Saban, being the greatest coach of all time, how could you not want to play for a guy like that? And then just the ability to produce NFL talent they have there. Their track record for quarterbacks is second to none.”

