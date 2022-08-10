No. 4 Running Back Cedric Baxter Jr. Announces Commitment

AUSTIN, TX - SEPTEMBER 07: A Texas Longhorns helmet is seen before the game against the LSU Tigers at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 7, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) Tim Warner/Getty Images

One of the top high school players in the 2023 recruiting class has committed to a blue-blood program.

Four-star running back Cedric Baxter Jr. committed to Texas on Wednesday evening. He chose Texas over Texas A&M, Miami, and Florida, per Hayes Fawcett of On3.

Baxter Jr. is the No. 11 player in his home state (Texas) and the No. 4 running back in the country, per 247Sports composite rankings. He's also the No. 48 player in the country, regardless of position.

This is the 14th four-star recruit that Texas has landed for its 2023 class. The program has been riding the momentum that it got after Arch Manning committed back in June.

The Longhorns currently have the top 2023 recruiting class in the Big 12 and the No. 5 overall class in the country, per 247Sports.