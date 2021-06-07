No. 6 WR In 2022 Class Announces Commitment To Ohio State

Kaleb Brown, a 4-star recruit and No. 6 wide receiver in the 2022 class, has officially announced his commitment to play for Ohio State.

The future Buckeye took to Twitter on Monday evening to reveal his decision.

“COMMITTED #GOBUCKS,” Brown wrote above some photos rocking a Buckeyes uniform.

As a All-American talent out of St. Rita high School in Chicago, Brown separated himself as top-100 recruit in the nation. As such, the talented offensive weapon received offers from some of the top schools in the country. Ultimately, the decision came down between arch rivals Ohio State and Michigan.

According to 247Sports’ recruiting analysis, Brown spent most of his time in high school at the tailback position. But, showing elite quickness and solid hands in offseason 7-on-7 tournaments, he quickly garnered attention as a top WR recruit. With experience taking hits as a tailback, Brown’s run-after-catch talent rivals that of any receiver recruit in his class.

Committing to OSU, Brown joins the No. 2 overall recruiting class in 2022 — including four 5-stars and six other 4-stars.

The 2022 class will mark Ohio State’s third straight top-5 recruiting class since 2020.