No. 9 Overall Recruit David Hicks Announces Commitment

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

2023 five-star defensive lineman David Hicks has been mulling offers from all corners of the country for the past few years. But this week he finally made a decision.

According to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, Hicks has committed to and officially signed with Texas A&M. The signing makes Hicks the second five-star prospect in the Aggies' 2023 recruiting class along with star running back Rueben Owens.

The decision is a bit of a surprising one as most analysts had him going to Oklahoma this year. But after taking an official visit to College Station, Jimbo Fisher was apparently able to make Hicks an offer he couldn't turn down.

247Sports rates Hicks as the No. 9 overall prospect in the Class of 2023. He is the No. 1 defensive lineman in the country and the No. 2 prospect from the state of Texas.

David Hicks has been viewed as a potential first-round NFL Draft pick since his early high school days. He's already 6-foot-4 and 270 pounds - prototypical NFL defensive lineman size.

In addition to being a star football player, Hicks played basketball and even did shot put and discus at Paetow High School.

Over the last three years, Hicks has been one of the best high school defensive players in the state of Texas. He was co-defensive MVP of Texas District 19-6A this year and defensive MVP of Texas District 5-6A at Allen High School last year.

The Aggies may have a stud on their hands.