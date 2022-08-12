No Deshaun Watson Decision Coming Today: Fans React

BEREA, OH - MAY 25: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass during the Cleveland Browns OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images) Diamond Images/Getty Images

Despite rumors to the contrary, there will be no agreement reached or final decision announced on a punishment for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson today.

Earlier this afternoon, reports suggested that an agreement on a suspension might be in the works. However, ESPN's Dan Graziano reported that it will not come in time to forestall him from playing in tonight's preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"I’m told by sources that we will not get a Deshaun Watson decision today, which means we should expect to see him play in tonight’s Browns-Jaguars preseason game," Graziano wrote.

NFL fans are pretty heated over this news. The biggest objection is that they may have to see Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence do a postgame jersey swap with Watson. Lawrence and Watson are both Clemson alumni.

Deshaun Watson is facing a significant suspension from the NFL for violations of the league's personal conduct policy. Watson was sued by over two dozen plaintiffs for sexual misconduct.

A mediator ruled that Watson should receive a six-game suspension. But the NFL immediately appealed and are reportedly seeking a full-year suspension for the three-time Pro Bowler.

It's possible that an agreement or final decision will still be reached before the start of the 2022 NFL season.

But whether fans like it or not, it seems inevitable that we will see him on the field in tonight's preseason game.