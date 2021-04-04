A former college football player has reportedly been identified as the man who died after staging an attack at the U.S. Capitol earlier this week.

Christopher Newport University in Newport News, Virginia has reportedly confirmed that the suspect in Friday’s fatal attack in Washington, D.C. attended the school and played football.

The suspect, Noah Green, was shot and killed after he drove his car into a barricade outside of the U.S. Capitol and struck two officers.

Green has been identified by Christopher Newport University as the suspect in Friday’s attack, from 10 News in Norfolk.

Green graduated from CNU with a degree in finance in 2019, according to Jim Hanchett, CNU chief communications officer. Hanchett also said Green played football for the school for the fall 2017 and 2018 seasons. His bio on the 2018 football roster says he was a defensive back and that his hometown is Covington, Virginia. He went to Alleghany High School.

Green’s family said his football injuries might have played a role in Friday’s events. His former teammates were stunned by the news.

“I was really, really, really surprised,” Luke Gilbert, a tight end on the 2017 CNU team with Green, told The Daily Press. “I got woken up by calls from three (former CNU) teammates I played with, and they were just as surprised as me.”