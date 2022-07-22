Noah Lyles Sets New American Record In 200-Meter Dash: Fans React

EUGENE, OREGON - JULY 21: Noah Lyles of Team United States celebrates winning gold in the Men's 200m Final on day seven of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on July 21, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Track and field star Noah Lyles set a new American record for the 200-meter dash with an incredible 19.31-second time at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene on Thursday.

This blistering time breaks Michael Johnson's 26-year-old record of 19.32.

The time was originally clocked as a tie at 19.32, but was altered to the record-breaking 19.31 after a few tense moments.

The sports world took to Twitter to react to this outstanding performance from Lyles.

"Absolutely amazing. So relaxed when he runs," one fan wrote.

"That stride on his last 80 meters. RIDICULOUS!!" another said.

"Have you ever seen a man fly without wings??" another asked.

Lyles shared his own thoughts on breaking the record after the race.

"I didn't want to see '32,' I didn't want to share a record," Lyles said, per AP. "Nobody wants to share a record. I think even Michael Johnson doesn't want to share a record. So I was just begging it to change."

Led by the 25-year-old first-place winner, the United States swept all three medals in the 200 meter.