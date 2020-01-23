North Carolina Basketball Made Embarrassing History Tonight

This has been an extremely trying year for Roy Williams and the North Carolina men’s basketball program. It doesn’t appear to be getting any easier, either.

North Carolina lost in overtime to Virginia Tech on Wednesday night. The Tar Heels fell to the Hokies, 79-77.

This is the sixth straight ACC loss for Williams’ team:

at Virginia Tech, 79-77

at Pitt, 66-52

vs. Clemson, 79-76

vs. Pitt, 73-65

vs. Georgia Tech, 96-83

at Virginia, 56-47

That is the longest ACC losing streak in North Carolina history, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Via @ESPNStatsInfo: ￼North Carolina has now lost six straight ACC games, the longest streak in school history. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) January 23, 2020

Will the streak continue?

North Carolina is set to play 10-8 Miami on Saturday. Tipoff is set for noon E.T. on ESPN2.