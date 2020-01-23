The Spun

North Carolina Basketball Made Embarrassing History Tonight

Roy Williams stands in front of the North Carolina bench during a loss vs. Clemson.CHAPEL HILL, NC - JANUARY 11: Head coach Roy Williams of the University of North Carolina during a game between Clemson and North Carolina at Dean E. Smith Center on January 11, 2020 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Andy Mead/ISI Photos/Getty Images).

This has been an extremely trying year for Roy Williams and the North Carolina men’s basketball program. It doesn’t appear to be getting any easier, either.

North Carolina lost in overtime to Virginia Tech on Wednesday night. The Tar Heels fell to the Hokies, 79-77.

This is the sixth straight ACC loss for Williams’ team:

  • at Virginia Tech, 79-77
  • at Pitt, 66-52
  • vs. Clemson, 79-76
  • vs. Pitt, 73-65
  • vs. Georgia Tech, 96-83
  • at Virginia, 56-47

That is the longest ACC losing streak in North Carolina history, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Will the streak continue?

North Carolina is set to play 10-8 Miami on Saturday. Tipoff is set for noon E.T. on ESPN2.


