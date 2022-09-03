North Carolina Fans Are Already Furious With Gene Chizik

Gene Chizik and the North Carolina defense have had absolutely zero answer for the App State offense during the first half of Saturday's game.

Chizik was hired by the Tar Heels earlier this year in hopes of reviving a defensive unit that struggled mightily in 2021. And now just two games into the 2022 season, UNC football fans are already turning on the former National Champion.

The college football world crushed Chizik for his first half performance in today's game.

After giving up 14 points in the first quarter, Chizik and the Carolina defense gave up yet another touchdown to start the second. At one point in the first half, App State was averaging a whopping nine yards per play.

The Tar Heels' defense didn't get off to a great start in their Week 0 matchup either, giving up 24 points to a heavily-depleted Florida A&M team.

If Chizik's second stint in Chapel Hill is to be viewed as a success, he and his defensive unit will need to turn things around in a big way.