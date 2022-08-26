1 College Football Game Scheduled for This Weekend Appears To Be In Jeopardy

CHAPEL HILL, NC - SEPTEMBER 19: General view of the game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Illinois Fighting Illini at Kenan Stadium on September 19, 2015 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Over the past few hours, rumors have emerged suggesting one college football game will be cancelled.

A quick search on social media shows plenty of people wondering if the game between North Carolina and Florida A&M will be played. A rumor emerged suggesting FAMU is dealing with eligibility issues.

According to a report from sports reporter Alison Posey, the Florida A&M program has a significant amount of ineligible players.

"Just spoke with Florida A&M head football coach Willie Simmons. There are twenty players that are ineligible, be it to academics or transfer eligibility. He said only seven offensive lineman that can travel - that’s not enough to safely play a football game.

According to Posey, Simmons is leaving the decision up to the players on whether they play or not.

"Coach did say he is leaving the decision to play up to the players," Posey reported. "He and the coaching staff have talked to them about playing and not playing - it will ultimately be their decision."

Will the game be played?