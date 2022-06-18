North Carolina Lands Top College Basketball Transfer

The North Carolina Tar Heels just landed one of the best available transfers in this year's class.

Four-year Northwestern forward Pete Nance has committed to Hubert Davis' program — making his way to Chapel Hill for the final year of his collegiate eligibility.

"Northwestern, thank you for everything. Super excited about the next steps. #gotarheels," Nance wrote on Twitter.

Nance, the son of former NBA All-Star Larry Nance and younger brother of current NBA player Larry Nance Jr., withdrew his name from the 2022 NBA Draft after testing the waters this offseason.

The 6-foot-10 stretch forward averaged a career-high 14.6 points and 6.5 rebounds per game in his senior season with the Wildcats. He also made major strides in his three-point shooting this past season, knocking down a wildly-efficient 45.2% from behind the arc.

Nance gives the Tar Heels exactly the piece they were missing heading into the 2022-23 season. With graduate transfer Brady Manek departing after his one season in Chapel Hill, the North Carolina program was in need of size and shooting ability at the forward position.

Nance should slot in well with the returning core from last year's National Championship run. Starters Caleb Love, Armando Bacot, Leaky Black and R.J. Davis each announced their decisions to return to the program earlier this offseason.

North Carolina already had quite a bit of hype heading into the 2022-23 season. This addition only builds on those sky-high expectations.