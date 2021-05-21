North Carolina To Play In Huge 2021 Early Season Tournament

The roster for the 2021 Hall of Fame Tipoff tournament is officially set — featuring appearances from some of the biggest heavyweights in the college game.

Facing off in one of the nation’s top early-season tournaments, North Carolina, Villanova, Purdue and Tennessee will all take the court in Connecticut’s Mohegan Sun Arena for an epic start to the 2021-22 college basketball season.

According to reports from college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, the tournament will tipoff on Nov. 20. The Tar Heels will face the Boilermakers and the Wildcats with take on the Volunteers in the first round. The winners and losers of each first-round matchup will play each other on the following day.

Going off the most recent preseason college basketball rankings from CBS Sports, each of these four teams are ranked within the top 18. Villanova leads the way at No. 4, followed by Purdue at No. 11 and Tennessee at No. 16. UNC pulls up the rear in this stacked tournament with a No. 18 preseason ranking.

Despite heading into their first season in over 18 years without legendary head coach Roy Williams, the new-look Tar Heels are expected to put together a solid season in 2021. While losing a significant chunk of the 2020 roster to transfers (Garrison Brooks, Walker Kessler) and the NBA Draft (Day’Ron Sharpe), North Carolina, now led by former assistant coach Hubert Davis, will return core players Caleb Love and Armando Bacot.

The incoming transfer additions of former Oklahoma big man Brady Manek and UVA forward Justin McKoy should also help fill some holes left in the front court.

This early-season tournament will be a tone-setting event for the Heels as they look to bounce back in 2021.