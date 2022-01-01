North Carolina QB Sam Howell Announces NFL Draft Decision

North Carolina star quarterback Sam Howell is heading to the 2022 NFL Draft.

On Saturday evening, the junior signal caller posted a heartfelt farewell to the Tar Heels program — marking an end to his record-breaking career in Chapel Hill.

Proverbs 3:5-6 Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight. 🎥: @MatthewFedder pic.twitter.com/0qxRC08RZc — Sam Howell (@Sam7Howell) January 1, 2022

Seated centerfield under the lights in Kenan Stadium, Howell shared his gratitude for the program that he called home over the past three seasons. He individually thanked several key members of the Carolina family, including head coach Mack Brown, offensive coordinator Phil Longo and his longtime mentor/UNC legend Drey Bly.

After his touching tribute, the project first-round pick announced the next step in his football journey.

“These past three years, and especially these past three months, have been a whirlwind. But I have a lot of peace about the next chapter of my life,” Howell said. “With that being said, I’m excited to announce that I’ll be entering the 2022 NFL Draft.

“I’ll forever be grateful for my time here at Carolina and for all the people who made it so special. Chapel Hill will always hold a special place in my heart.”

Sam Howell will leave Chapel Hill with the school record for passing yards (10,283), passing touchdowns (92), total offense (11,292) and total touchdowns (111). In addition to these all-time bests, he also holds several single-season and single-game records.

As one of the top quarterbacks in the 2022 class, Howell is expected to be one of the first QB picks off the board in this year’s draft.

“I don’t know exactly what the future holds, but I’m hopeful and I know whatever it may be — it’ll be good,” he said to close things out. “God bless.”