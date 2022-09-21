North Carolina Quarterback Apologizes For His NC State Comment

GREENVILLE, NC - SEPTEMBER 08: North Carolina Tar Heels helmet sits on the side lines during a game between the East Carolina Pirates and the North Carolina Tar Heels at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium in Greenville, NC on September 8, 2018. (Photo by Greg Thompson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye may have given NC State a little too much bulletin board material for their annual rivalry game. Now he's apologizing for it.

Speaking to the media this week, Maye joked that NC State is a school for people who couldn't get into North Carolina. While that makes for good banter, the statement also created a bit of a whirlwind in the Tar Heel State.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Maye apologized for making an inappropriate comment. He said that it was meant as a joke but now he feels bad and believes he needs to do "a better job representing our program and this University."

"I made a remark today about NC State, and I want to apologize. I was answering a question about playing in-state and said something I shouldn't have. I said it as a joke but it was inappropriate. I feel bad and need to do a better job representing our program and this University."

Drake Maye is on pace to shatter North Carolina's passing records this year with the way he's played so far. He has 11 touchdowns in three games with just one interception while completing 74-percent of his passes.

But while his team is undefeated at 3-0, NC State are also 3-0 and ranked No. 12 in the country right now.

The two teams don't face each other until Friday, November 25.

It's going to have a lot more fuel the next time they play if Maye is there for it.