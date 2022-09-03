North Carolina Quarterback's Response To 1 Question Going Viral

The North Carolina Tar Heels took down the App State Mountaineers in a thrilling intrastate matchup on Saturday afternoon.

Coming into a hostile away environment at Boone's Kidd Brewer Stadium, second-year quarterback Drake Maye and his Carolina squad weathered the storm and came out on top with a show-stopping 63-61 victory.

After the game, Maye was asked about his team's second win of the season against a tough App State opponent.

“It was their Super Bowl — and we knew that — but we came out with the win," Maye said. "How about that win?”

These postgame comments won't sit well with App State fans, but they do show the confidence of the Tar Heels' young signal caller.

Maye finished the game with 352 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions on 24/36 passing. He also chipped in 76 yards and a rushing touchdown on the ground. This impressive performance tacks onto to the 294 yards and five touchdowns he scored during the program's Week 0 opener against Florida A&M last weekend.

The App State football program always relishes the opportunity to take down the biggest name in the state — and the team had high hopes for today's home opener. In fact, the Mountaineers opened the game as 3-point favorites over the Tar Heels.

But ultimately, the Sun Belt school was unable to pull off a "Super Bowl" win over its ACC opponent.