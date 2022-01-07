North Carolina Reportedly Making Major Coaching Change

Mac Brown and the North Carolina football program are reportedly making a major coaching staff change this offseason.

According to college football insider Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, the Tar Heels are parting way with defensive coordinator Jay Bateman.

SOURCE: UNC and defensive coordinator Jay Bateman are parting ways. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 7, 2022

This change shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise following North Carolina’s disappointing season. After starting the year as a preseason top-10 team, the Tar Heels finished the season with a 6-7 record and Mayo Bowl loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Bateman’s defensive unit was a major weak point for the program this year. In addition to allowing more than 30 points in nine games this year, the Tar Heels ranked 94th among FBS teams in yards allowed per game (418.0).

Bateman served as the program’s defensive coordinator for three seasons after arriving in Chapel Hill in Dec. 2018. Prior to that, he notched DC stints with Army, Ball State, Elon and Sienna.

North Carolina currently has the No. 8 recruiting class in the nation — including multiple five and four-star defensive prospects.

Whoever takes over Bateman’s position will have some excellent young talent to work with in 2022.