North Carolina Special Teams Play Going Viral

North Carolina's thrilling 63-61 win over App State was packed with exciting plays.

After failing to convert a go-ahead two-point conversion in the fourth quarter, the Mountaineers were forced to attempt an onside kick with just over 30 seconds remaining in the game.

The Tar Heels executed the return perfectly, laying some serious blocks and allowing their returner to field the ball on the run.

Three North Carolina players unleashed massive, simultaneous blocks.

Take a look at the play here:

The result of this play ended up backfiring on the Tar Heels. Instead of going down to the turf and running down the clock, the returner ended up taking it home for another North Carolina touchdown — giving his team an eight-point lead with 28 seconds remaining.

In shocking fashion, App State took it down the field to score its sixth touchdown of the fourth quarter — setting up a potential game-tying two-point conversion.

The Tar Heels ultimately stopped the Mountaineers short of the goal-line and sealed the victory at 63-61.

North Carolina now moves to 2-0 on the year on the right side of the most exciting matchup of the college football season so far.