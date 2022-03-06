“All the players being there is INCREDIBLE. This is my favorite game ever #CoachK,” Big Cat tweeted.

All the players being there is INCREDIBLE. This is my favorite game ever #CoachK

“Must be tearing Coach K apart to lose his final home game to … Carolina,” said Skip Bayless.

Must be tearing Coach K apart to lose his final home game to … Carolina. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) March 6, 2022

This was supposed to be Coach K’s special night. The fact he lost his final regular-season game to the Tar Heels, at home, makes things even worse.

This isn’t the end of the road just yet, though. Duke will play next week in the ACC Tournament. The Blue Devils still have high aspirations this season.