Saturday night’s Duke vs. North Carolina rivalry game became a little too much about Coach K’s last game at Cameron Indoor and not enough about basketball. The unranked Tar Heels stunned the No. 4 Blue Devils 94-81 to spoil Mike Krzyzewski’s special night.
“Duke just lost on Coach K Night. Seriously,” tweeted CBB insider Jeff Goodman.
Duke just lost on Coach K Night.
Seriously.
— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 6, 2022
“How you lose coach K last game lol,” said NBA forward Kyle Kuzma.
How you lose coach K last game lol
— kuz (@kylekuzma) March 6, 2022
“ALL OF THEIR ALUMNI SITTING COURTSIDE TO WATCH IT HAPPEN WITH THEIR OWN EYES OH HOW DELICIOUS,” said Rob Perez.
ALL OF THEIR ALUMNI SITTING COURTSIDE TO WATCH IT HAPPEN WITH THEIR OWN EYES OH HOW DELICIOUS
— Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) March 6, 2022
“NORTH CAROLINA STUNS DUKE IN COACH K’S FINAL HOME GAME,” tweeted Bleacher Report.
NORTH CAROLINA STUNS DUKE IN COACH K'S FINAL HOME GAME. pic.twitter.com/5crYlS54xP
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 6, 2022
“All the players being there is INCREDIBLE. This is my favorite game ever #CoachK,” Big Cat tweeted.
All the players being there is INCREDIBLE. This is my favorite game ever #CoachK
— Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) March 6, 2022
“Must be tearing Coach K apart to lose his final home game to … Carolina,” said Skip Bayless.
Must be tearing Coach K apart to lose his final home game to … Carolina.
— Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) March 6, 2022
This was supposed to be Coach K’s special night. The fact he lost his final regular-season game to the Tar Heels, at home, makes things even worse.
This isn’t the end of the road just yet, though. Duke will play next week in the ACC Tournament. The Blue Devils still have high aspirations this season.