Northwestern Getting Crushed For Play Call During First Quarter

EAST LANSING, MI - OCTOBER 6: Head coach Pat Fitzgerald of the Northwestern Wildcats reacts after quarterback Brian Lewerke of the Michigan State Spartans was sacked and no safety was called during the fourth quarter at Spartan Stadium on October 6, 2018 in East Lansing, Michigan. Northwestern defeated Michigan State 29-19. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

As an underdog in college football, sometimes you need to make some bold play calls in order to mount an upset.

Northwestern elected not to take this strategy during the first quarter of Saturday's matchup against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

On 3rd and 10 nearing scoring position, head coach Pat Fitzgerald and offensive coordinator Mike Bajakian elected to run a toss sweep to the short side of the field — seemingly settling for three points.

The Wildcats knocked down the field goal and cut the Nebraska lead to 7-3.

The college football world was not impressed by this play call.

"3rd and 10 sweep toss into the short side of the field. Pat Fitzgerald is brutal," one fan wrote.

"Northwestern running a toss sweep at 3rd and 10 from the 19 is peak northwestern. Playing for a field goal in the first quarter of game 1," another said.

We'll see if the Wildcats continue this conservative play calling strategy through the remainder of today's contest.