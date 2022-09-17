Northwestern Lost To FCS Program: Fans React

EVANSTON IL - NOVEMBER 08: Tom Hruby #35 of the Northwestern Wildcats leads the team on the field against the Michigan Wolverines on November 8, 2014 at Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois. (Photo by David Banks/Getty Images)

Northwestern football is down bad unlike ever before these days.

Remember in Week 0 when the Wildcats beat Scott Frost and the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Ireland? That looks like it may be the climax of Northwestern's season.

Not only did the Wildcats lose to Duke last Saturday; they also fell to an FCS opponent, Southern Illinois, this Saturday afternoon.

"Northwestern just lost to an 0-2 team who came in with losses to SE Missouri State and a 35 pt loss to Incarnate Word," one fan said.

What a disaster for Northwestern and the Big Ten. The Wildcats, by the way, paid Southern Illinois $550,000 for the game.

"Have to unfortunately self report. Northwestern paid $550,000 to Southern Illinois today and lost," said Darren Rovell.

"SOUTHERN ILLINOIS GETS PAID $550,000 TO BEAT NORTHWESTERN 31-24," said NCAAF Nation.

What an impressive effort for Southern Illinois.

"If you haven’t already, start familiarizing yourself with Southern Illinois’ Nick Hill. In the last two years, has led the Salukis to: — Back-to-back FCS playoff appearances — Two road playoff wins — Four wins over FCS teams ranked in the top four — Today’s win over Northwestern," said Matt Zenitz.

A disastrous start to the 2022 season for the Wildcats and another embarrassing outcome for the Big Ten.