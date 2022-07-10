'Not A Chance' Jimmy G Goes To Tampa: NFL World Reacts

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 29: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers walks back to the huddle after a timeout during the second quarter of the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on December 29, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. The San Francisco 49ers top the Seattle Seahawks 26-21. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

One Bucs reporter is pushing back on the idea that Tampa Bay wants to trade for 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Responding to rumors that popped up over the weekend, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times replied that there's "not a chance" that the Buccaneers bring in Jimmy G.

Tweeting, "Um. Not a chance fellas. As one Bucs coach told me, 'If (Garoppolo) could throw a deep ball, he would’ve won two Super Bowls already.”

The NFL world reacted Stroud's shutdown of the Jimmy G-Bucs rumor on social media.

"Over Brady's dead body," one fan replied. "Agreed."

"This has Florio smell all over it," another said.

"That's pretty definite," a Tampa fan commented.

"Always, always consider the source, folks," tweeted Luke Easterling. "Not everything is a 'report.'"

"Rick doing the Dikembe Mutombo."

Trade talks surrounding Jimmy G have been pretty quiet since the QB had offseason shoulder surgery. But the Deshaun Watson situation could have a huge effect on his market.