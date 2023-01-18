Notable NFL Assistant Reportedly Declining Coordinator Interviews

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 09: A detail of a Miami Dolphins helmet prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Dolphins passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Darrell Bevell is informing prospective teams that he's staying put in Miami — at least for now.

The veteran assistant has reportedly told both the New York Jets and Washington Commanders that he's not interested in interviewing for their offensive coordinator vacancies, per NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero.

"Bevell is well-respected and figures to have other opportunities in this cycle. But as of now, he plans to stay in Miami," Pelissero reports.

Bevell arrived in Miami prior to the 2022 season. The former Jaguars, Lions, Seahawks and Vikings offensive coordinator was off to a great start before injury issues derailed Tua Tagavailoa and the Dolphins pass game.

Considering the Dolphins' failure to succeed in the postseason and uncertainty at the quarterback position moving forward, it's interesting that Bevell wants to stick with the Miami franchise.

We'll see if any more enticing opportunities come around for the veteran assistant.