Notable Running Back Trade Could "Hinge" On Win/Loss This Weekend

PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 11: A Cleveland Browns helmet rests on the field prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on September 11, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles defeated the Browns 29-10. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

We've already seen one big name running back traded this week with James Robinson moving from Jacksonville to New York. But another running back could be traded early next week depending on how the team performs in Week 8.

On Wednesday, NFL insider Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk speculated that the Cleveland Browns could trade former Pro Bowl running back Kareem Hunt depending on the outcome of their Monday night tilt with the rival Cincinnati Bengals. Florio pointed out that a loss would drop them to 2-6 and effectively end their season, while a win would raise them to 3-5 and more capable of a late run - possibly with Hunt as part of the equation.

"If the Browns fall to 2-6, they may need to start thinking about loading up assets for improving the team in 2023, especially since Hunt will be gone after 2022, anyway," Florio wrote. "If they beat the Bengals and more to 3-5, the vibe could be different. The Browns may be more inclined to hold Hunt, unless they get the kind of offer they want."

Hunt has seen his role with the team diminish in recent weeks. He's received a grand total of 10 touches over the past two weeks after recording at least that many in each of the first five games.

Unfortunately for the Browns, the longer they wait on a trade, the harder it will be for them to make a move anyway. As mentioned earlier, the Jets are no longer in the market after acquiring James Robinson from the Jaguars, nor are the San Francisco 49ers after acquiring Christian McCaffrey a few days before.

The NFL trade deadline is this Tuesday. So if they wait until after the Bengals game, they'll be scrambling to find a trading partner.

Will Kareem Hunt be traded at or before the deadline, or will he finish the season with the Browns?