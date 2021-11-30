The Spun

Notre Dame AD Reveals Brian Kelly’s Final Message To Players

A closeup of Notre Dame football coach Brian Kelly talking to his players.SAN DIEGO, CA - OCTOBER 27: Head coach Brian Kelly of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish directs a player in the 2nd half against the Navy Midshipmen at SDCCU Stadium on October 27, 2018 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kent Horner/Getty Images)

Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick spoke to the media for the first time since Brian Kelly left for LSU on Tuesday.

The Irish’s AD revealed some of Kelly’s decision process and what the coach said to his team before packing for Baton Rouge.

“I think it’s fair for me to share that he told the team today that it was just about another opportunity,” Swarbrick told reporters.

“The right time for his family to take on another opportunity, have another experience. It struck me how much it sort of was similar to comments made by [former Oklahoma HC] Lincoln [Riley, who left for USC] the day before.”

Swarbrick concluded, “There’s no sense in which I think he was motivated by a belief that we couldn’t take the next step here. Brian has consistently reinforced to the team that we are positioned to take that next step and I believe that passionately.”

Kelly also apologized to his former team in a leaked text message, confirming the reports of his departure. Telling Notre Dame players he’s sorry for “not being able to share the news with [them] in person,” and that his love for them is “limitless” and he’s “so proud” of all that they’ve accomplished.

LSU hired Kelly away from Notre Dame with a monster 10-year, $95 million contract and a chance to coach in the SEC.

