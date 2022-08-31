Notre Dame Defensive Lineman Has Bold Comment Before Ohio State Game

SOUTH BEND, IN - OCTOBER 23: A detail view of a Notre Dame Fighting Irish helmet is seen on a Bench holder during a game between the USC Trojans and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on October 23, 2021 at Notre Dame Stadium, in South Bend, IN. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Ohio State Buckeyes are set to face off in the most highly-anticipated Week 1 matchup of the college football season later this weekend.

Ahead of this September 3 contest, Notre Dame defensive tackle Jayson Ademilola revealed a bold take on his defensive line.

“We feel like we’re the strongest, most badass mother f--kers in the country," he said, per team insider Tyler Horka.

Notre Dame and Ohio State are both ranked as top-five teams in this year's preseason AP top-25 poll: the Fighting Irish at No. 5 and Buckeyes at No. 2.

Ademilola and his defensive line unit have some excellent coaching heading into the 2022 season. Former defensive coordinator and first-year Notre Dame leader Marcus Freeman, a former linebacker for Ohio State, will return to Columbus for his first regular-season game as a college football head coach.

While Ademilola and the Fighting Irish are clearly confident heading into Saturday's game, the Buckeyes are currently listed as 17.5-point favorites in their home opener.

This Week 1 matchup in Ohio Stadium will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.