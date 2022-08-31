Notre Dame Defensive Lineman Has Bold Comment Before Ohio State Game
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Ohio State Buckeyes are set to face off in the most highly-anticipated Week 1 matchup of the college football season later this weekend.
Ahead of this September 3 contest, Notre Dame defensive tackle Jayson Ademilola revealed a bold take on his defensive line.
“We feel like we’re the strongest, most badass mother f--kers in the country," he said, per team insider Tyler Horka.
Notre Dame and Ohio State are both ranked as top-five teams in this year's preseason AP top-25 poll: the Fighting Irish at No. 5 and Buckeyes at No. 2.
Ademilola and his defensive line unit have some excellent coaching heading into the 2022 season. Former defensive coordinator and first-year Notre Dame leader Marcus Freeman, a former linebacker for Ohio State, will return to Columbus for his first regular-season game as a college football head coach.
While Ademilola and the Fighting Irish are clearly confident heading into Saturday's game, the Buckeyes are currently listed as 17.5-point favorites in their home opener.
This Week 1 matchup in Ohio Stadium will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.