Notre Dame Is Off To A Disastrous Start Against Alabama

College football fans – and Las Vegas oddsmakers – wondered if Notre Dame would be able to stay with Alabama. It was a fair question.

Notre Dame, with its recent history of terrible big-time bowl game performances, is not doing itself any favors early against the Crimson Tide. The Fighting Irish are down 14-0 after just 10 minutes of play. It’s been embarrassing.

Right from the first play, Alabama has looked more physical. Crimson Tide cornerback Josh Jobe knocked the ball out of Notre Dame’s Chris Tyree’s hands on the opening kickoff.

Josh Jobe with a hit on the Kickoff 😤 pic.twitter.com/kNRrnp8Gxi — Alabama Diehards (@AlabamaDieHards) January 1, 2021

On Alabama’s first possession, DeVonta Smith was able to scamper up the sideline for a 26-yard score to give the Crimson Tide a 7-0 lead.

GIVE DEVONTA SMITH THE HEISMAN pic.twitter.com/KwNaMPq5CJ — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 1, 2021

A few minutes later, on Alabama’s second possession, running back Najee Harris pulled off one of the best hurdles we’ve ever seen. It was breathtaking. The Crimson Tide scored a few plays later.

Notre Dame, meanwhile, has struggled to get much of anything going. The Fighting Irish have gained just 40 yards to Alabama’s 176.

Clearly, there’s a great deal of time left in the game. But this can’t be the start that head coach Brian Kelly – or the millions of Notre Dame fans – were looking for.

You can catch the game on ESPN.