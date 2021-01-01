The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Notre Dame Is Off To A Disastrous Start Against Alabama

Brian Kelly prepares for the College Football Playoff game against Alabama.ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 01: Head coach Brian Kelly of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and team take the field for the 2021 College Football Playoff Semifinal Game at the Rose Bowl Game presented by Capital One against the Alabama Crimson Tide at AT&T Stadium on January 01, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

College football fans – and Las Vegas oddsmakers – wondered if Notre Dame would be able to stay with Alabama. It was a fair question.

Notre Dame, with its recent history of terrible big-time bowl game performances, is not doing itself any favors early against the Crimson Tide. The Fighting Irish are down 14-0 after just 10 minutes of play. It’s been embarrassing.

Right from the first play, Alabama has looked more physical. Crimson Tide cornerback Josh Jobe knocked the ball out of Notre Dame’s Chris Tyree’s hands on the opening kickoff.

On Alabama’s first possession, DeVonta Smith was able to scamper up the sideline for a 26-yard score to give the Crimson Tide a 7-0 lead.

A few minutes later, on Alabama’s second possession, running back Najee Harris pulled off one of the best hurdles we’ve ever seen. It was breathtaking. The Crimson Tide scored a few plays later.

Notre Dame, meanwhile, has struggled to get much of anything going. The Fighting Irish have gained just 40 yards to Alabama’s 176.

Clearly, there’s a great deal of time left in the game. But this can’t be the start that head coach Brian Kelly – or the millions of Notre Dame fans – were looking for.

You can catch the game on ESPN.


About Matt Lombardi

Matt is a Co-Founder at The Spun. He can be reached at [email protected]