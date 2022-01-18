Notre Dame Football Lands Notable Special Teams Transfer

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will bring in a notable special teams player for the 2022 season.

On Tuesday former Harvard punter Jon Sot announced his decision to join Marcus Freeman’s program as a graduate transfer.

“I would like to thank my teammates, coaches, and the Harvard community for a great four years and three seasons in Crimson,” Sot wrote on Twitter. “I am so fortunate to have been pushed to my full potential day in and day out, and to have developed relationships with some of the most gifted people in the world.

“After graduating Harvard University this May, I will be attending the University of Notre Dame as a graduate student transfer for my last season of college football. I can’t wait to get to South Bend and chase a National Championship. All glory is and always will be to God. Go Irish!”

Sot logged a solid three seasons with the Crimson. He was named first-team all-conference in 2018 and 2019, and was named to the FCS Punter of the Year Award Preseason Watch List in 2021. Through 136 attempts, he collected an average of 41.0 yards per punt. His career-long punt clocks in at 76 yards.

In 2022, Sot will compete for the starting job with incoming freshman Bryce McFerson, the No. 9 punter recruit in the nation.