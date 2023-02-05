Notre Dame Football Legend Sounds Off On Tommy Rees

SOUTH BEND, IN - SEPTEMBER 01: Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterbacks coach Tommy Rees talks to Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Brandon Wimbush (7) during warm ups prior to game action of the NCAA football game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on September 1, 2018 at Notre Dame Stadium, in South Bend, Indiana. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish defeated the Michigan Wolverines by the score of 24-17. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Alabama Crimson Tide have a new offensive coordinator in former Notre Dame assistant Tommy Rees and one Notre Dame legend couldn't be happier... that Rees is now gone.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, Notre Dame legend Tim Brown ripped Rees for being a terrible offensive coordinator and believes that his alma mater is better off with him gone.

Brown didn't mince words either. He called the Notre Dame game plan under Rees "extremely predictable" and feels that Rees "didn't have the ability to dissect a defense."

"This is a great day for Irish football and maybe even a better day for Tommy Rees. I've been around a lot of offenses, but the Irish offense last year, with maybe the exception of the North Carolina game, was extremely predictable. Seeing the offense struggle told me at least two things. 1) Tommy was very dependent on Kelly and more important, he didnt have the ability to dissect a defense. What we saw is what I call HERO ball! You have a player(mayer) who is better than the person covering and you throw him the ball a zillion times. Make Him the hero. If that doesn't work you lose. I was at a couple of games where it took everything in me not to go knock on the booth window and say give me the call sheet!!! Lol! I truly wish him well, he's gonna need it! Let's Go Irish!" Brown said.

Those are some pretty harsh words from one Notre Dame legend to another. But Nick Saban clearly didn't share Tim Brown's view of the former Notre Dame quarterback-turned-coach.

Tommy Rees now takes over an Alabama team that has averaged over 40 points per game almost every year for the past five seasons. If the Crimson Tide can maintain that level of offensive production, it'll be pretty clear that he knows what he's doing.

But if Alabama struggle under Rees' watch, it won't take long for the Crimson Tide to run him out of Tuscaloosa.