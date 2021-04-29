Notre Dame Football Releases 2021 Kickoff Times

While the focus of the football world has turned to the professional game for tonight’s 2021 NFL Draft, Notre Dame has brought some of that attention back to the college game with the announcement of their upcoming season’s home schedule.

Associated Press college football insider Ralph D. Russo shared the full list of 2021 Fighting Irish home games and kickoff times in a tweet on Thursday afternoon.

Notre Dame home game times. pic.twitter.com/JcBkKLmC5Q — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) April 29, 2021

After the 2020 College Football Playoff semifinalists kickoff their season with an away matchup against the Florida State Seminoles on Sep. 5, the team will travel back to South Bend for their first home game of the season.

The Irish will notch their home opener with a 2:30 p.m. afternoon game against the Toledo Rockets on Sep. 11.

Due to the unprecedented COVID-19 season, Notre Dame was forced to claim conference affiliation in order to participate in NCAA play in 2020. Now freed from their agreement with the ACC, the typically-independent program will return to playing teams from different conferences across the nation.

After a matchup with the Big Ten’s Purdue Boilermakers, the Irish will take on the Cincinnati Bearcats, the strongest team out of the AAC. Following that home matchup, Brian Kelly’s squad will return to Power 5 play against PAC 12 opponent USC and former inter-conference ACC foe North Carolina — both of which will be night games kicking off at 7:30 p.m.

To close out the home season, Notre Dame will take on fellow independent program Navy before going on to face Georgia Tech in the only conference repeat game at home.

In accordance with their longstanding TV deal, the Irish’s full home schedule will be broadcast on NBC.