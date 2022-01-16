The Spun

Notre Dame Is Reportedly Hiring Former Ohio State Coach

A closeup of a Notre Dame football helmet.ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 29: A detail view of a Notre Dame Fighting Irish players helmet showing the CFP logo during the College Football Playoff Semifinal Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic against the Clemson Tigers at AT&T Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Notre Dame’s football program is reportedly set to make a big assistant coach hire.

According to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel, the Fighting Irish are set to hire a former Ohio State Buckeyes assistant coach.

Al Washington, whom Ohio State parted ways with following the 2021 season, is reportedly joining Marcus Freeman’s staff at Notre Dame.

This is a significant move for the Fighting Irish.

“Notre Dame is hiring Al Washington as the school’s new defensive run game coordinator and defensive line coach, sources told ESPN. Washington has coached at Ohio State, Michigan and Boston College in his career,” he reports.

The Ohio State vs. Notre Dame game in 2022 just got more interesting, too.

The Buckeyes and the Fighting Irish are set to open the 2022 regular season.

