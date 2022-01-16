Notre Dame Is Reportedly Hiring Former Ohio State Coach

Notre Dame’s football program is reportedly set to make a big assistant coach hire.

According to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel, the Fighting Irish are set to hire a former Ohio State Buckeyes assistant coach.

Al Washington, whom Ohio State parted ways with following the 2021 season, is reportedly joining Marcus Freeman’s staff at Notre Dame.

This is a significant move for the Fighting Irish.

“Notre Dame is hiring Al Washington as the school’s new defensive run game coordinator and defensive line coach, sources told ESPN. Washington has coached at Ohio State, Michigan and Boston College in his career,” he reports.

The Ohio State vs. Notre Dame game in 2022 just got more interesting, too.

The Buckeyes and the Fighting Irish are set to open the 2022 regular season.