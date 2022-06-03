Notre Dame Making Slight Change To Victory Song

SOUTH BEND, IN - SEPTEMBER 17: The Notre Dame Fighting Irish mascot carries the school flag on the field before the game against the Michigan State Spartans on September 17, 2005 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The "Notre Dame Victory March" has been a part of the school's lore since 1905. But in 2022, the school's iconic song is getting a small modification.

On Thursday, Notre Dame president Reverend John Jenkins said that the song will be changed to recognize the "daughters" of Notre Dame. Historically, the song has only referred to the "sons."

"While her loyal sons are marching/Onward to victory," is one of the song's current verses. Per ESPN, the lyrics will now be, "While her loyal sons and daughters/March on to victory."

The change comes as Notre Dame prepares to celebrate the 50-year anniversary of admitting undergraduate female students. 2022 is also the 50-year anniversary of the passage of Title IX, prohibiting sex-based discrimination in any school or educational program.

"Notre Dame Victory March" has received several modifications since it was first composed by Notre Dame graduate and cathedral organist Reverend Michael J. Shea in 1905.

The song would first be introduced to Notre Dame in 1909, with the lyrics modified in the 1920s before being copyrighted by the school.

More modifications were made between 1923 and 1942 and has since become one of the most iconic tunes in all of sports.

As you might expect, there are some disagreements with the decision to change the lyrics to include women. It may be a while before the change is fully accepted by all Notre Dame supporters.