Notre Dame Officially Announces Starting QB For 2022 Season

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have officially announced their starting quarterback for the 2022 college football season.

Sophomore QB Tyler Buchner will take the reigns as the team's starting signal caller this coming season.

The Notre Dame football program released a video making the announcement on Saturday.

Buchner appeared in 10 games as a backup for starting QB Jack Coan in 2021. Through his time on the field, the true freshman logged 336 passing yards and three touchdowns. He led the team in passing after taking over for a benched Coan in a Week 6 win over the Virginia Tech Hokies.

Buchner joined the Notre Dame program as a four-star recruit in the 2021 class. The California native was ranked as the No. 11 quarterback recruit in the class, per 247Sports.

Buchner won this year's starting job over junior QB Drew Pyne, who notched 224 yards and two touchdowns through two game appearances in 2021.

The Fighting Irish will kickoff their 2022 season with a marquee matchup against the Ohio State Buckeyes on September 3.