Dabo Swinney Asked If Notre Dame Should Make The Playoff

A closeup of Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney standing with his players.CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 02: Head coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers looks on against the Miami Hurricanes in the first quarter during the ACC Football Championship at Bank of America Stadium on December 2, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Clemson avenged its only regular season loss on Saturday night, dominating Notre Dame to win the ACC title and book its ticket to the College Football Playoff. The college football world now waits to see if the Fighting Irish will be joining them in competing for a national title.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was asked after the game if he believes that Notre Dame should be included in the playoff. He made it clear that he thinks the Fighting Irish should be in the mix.

Swinney noted both Notre Dame’s win over Clemson and the fact that the Fighting Irish have played 11 games. It was clearly another shot at Ohio State, which will likely be in the event with just a 6-0 record.

If Notre Dame and Clemson both wound up in the foursome, they could meet for a third time this year.

If Alabama wins, the Crimson Tide will undoubtedly be the No. 1 seed, with Clemson likely following at No. 2. Ohio State will probably wind up No. 3 despite only playing six games. Notre Dame, Texas A&M, Cincinnati and Oklahoma are in play for the No. 4 slot.

Alabama and Clemson are currently the two favorites to win it all.

We’ll find out the official foursome tomorrow afternoon once the committee meets and makes its final decision.


