Notre Dame Quarterback Reportedly Makes Big Transfer Decision

Notre Dame's Drew Pyne is reportedly headed out west.

Per ESPN's Pete Thamel, the ex-Irish QB, one of the top players available in the transfer portal, is transferring to Arizona State to play for Kenny Dillingham.

Thamel says that the sophomore signal-caller appreciated how Dillingham helped develop Oregon's Bo Nix and wanted to play for a quarterback-friendly head coach.

Pyne also reportedly loved the momentum that the Sun Devils were building after moving off of Herm Edwards in September.

ASU finished 3-9 this season after many of the team's best players left in the portal in 2021.

Pyne figures to be a major building block of Dillingham's program at Arizona State, along with promising skill players Elijhah Badger and tight end Jalin Conyers who are names to watch out of the Pac-12 next year.

The New Canaan, CT native completed 64.6% of his passes in 2022, tossing for 2,021 yards and 22 touchdowns and six interceptions. He'll bring his 152.5 career passer rating to the desert in Tempe.