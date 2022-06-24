Notre Dame RB Suffers Season-Ending Injury

SOUTH BEND, IN - SEPTEMBER 01: General view of the Notre Dame campus during the game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on September 1, 2007 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Notre Dame's depth on the offensive side of the football has taken a pretty significant hit.

According to a report, Fighting Irish freshman running back Jadarian Price has suffered a season-ending injury.

Price reportedly tore his Achilles tendon during off-season training. He had surgery on Friday to repair it.

Unfortunately, he'll miss the entire 2022 season later this fall.

"Irish freshman running back Jadarian Price had surgery to repair a ruptured achilles tendon June 24, after being injured during summer offseason training. Surgery was completed by Dr. Thomas Bemenderfer. Price is expected to miss the 2022 season," the Notre Dame Football PR team announced.

This is an unfortunate setback for both Price and the Notre Dame offense. Price had an outstanding spring and was expected to get plenty of playing time this upcoming season.

The good news is the Fighting Irish have several options to now turn to at the running back position. Chris Tyree is slotted in as the expected starter. He already has 718 rushing yards, 323 receiving yards and eight touchdowns to his name.

Tyree's expected backup, Logan Diggs, also suffered an injury this off-season and is expected to miss some of the 2022 season.