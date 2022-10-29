Look: Notre Dame Safety Trolls Syracuse Running Back On Twitter
Notre Dame safety Brandon Joseph trolled Syracuse running back Sean Tucker after Saturday's matchup.
Tucker has developed a reputation for his journal-entry style tweets after each game. In each of these tweets, he says he's #PL34SED with his performance.
After the Fighting Irish took down the Orange 41-26 in New York, Joseph mocked Tucker's style.
"Today we defeated Syracuse and I am #PL34SED with my performance," he tweeted along with a photo tackling Tucker.
On the very first play of the game, Joseph picked off Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader and returned it for a touchdown. It was the first of two interceptions for the Irish on the day.
Syracuse has now dropped two straight games after starting the season at 6-0. Notre Dame is now 5-3 on the year.
The Fighting Irish have a tough matchup against the No. 5 Clemson Tigers next weekend. Syracuse will look to bounce back in a November 5 matchup against Pittsburgh.