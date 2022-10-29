Look: Notre Dame Safety Trolls Syracuse Running Back On Twitter

SOUTH BEND, IN - OCTOBER 23: A detail view of a Notre Dame Fighting Irish helmet is seen on a Bench holder during a game between the USC Trojans and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on October 23, 2021 at Notre Dame Stadium, in South Bend, IN. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Notre Dame safety Brandon Joseph trolled Syracuse running back Sean Tucker after Saturday's matchup.

Tucker has developed a reputation for his journal-entry style tweets after each game. In each of these tweets, he says he's #PL34SED with his performance.

After the Fighting Irish took down the Orange 41-26 in New York, Joseph mocked Tucker's style.

"Today we defeated Syracuse and I am #PL34SED with my performance," he tweeted along with a photo tackling Tucker.

On the very first play of the game, Joseph picked off Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader and returned it for a touchdown. It was the first of two interceptions for the Irish on the day.

Syracuse has now dropped two straight games after starting the season at 6-0. Notre Dame is now 5-3 on the year.

The Fighting Irish have a tough matchup against the No. 5 Clemson Tigers next weekend. Syracuse will look to bounce back in a November 5 matchup against Pittsburgh.