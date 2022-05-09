College Sports World Reacts To The Notre Dame Snub

SOUTH BEND, IN - SEPTEMBER 30: A Notre Dame Fighting Irish cheerleader performs during a game against the Miami (Oh) Redhawks at Notre Dame Stadium on Seotember 30, 2017 in South Bend, Indiana. Notre Dame defeated Miami (OH) 52-17. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Despite a six-game win streak to end the 2022 regular season, Notre Dame lacrosse has not qualified for the postseason. It's the first time the Fighting Irish have missed the mark since 2005.

The Notre Dame men's lacrosse team's slow start to the season proved to be its downfall. The Fighting Irish began the year 2-4 with losses against No. 1 overall seed Maryland, No. 2 overall seed Georgetown and Ohio State, an at-large tournament team.

However, ND won its last six games. That included a season finale victory against Duke, which resulted in a shared ACC title.

Unfortunately, that end-of-season run wasn't enough for Notre Dame. The men's lacrosse team was left out of the field on Sunday.

"Watching the Men’s Lacrosse Selection Show as a fan since my grandson has committed to @NDlacrosse How in THE WORLD can the Irish be denied a bid to the NCAA tournament after winning 6 in a row including wins over UNC and Duke? It’s a joke to deny those kids," said Dick Vitale.

"ND’s RPI superior to OSU, Harvard - so committee really went out of their way to exclude @NDlacrosse," Bill Angrick said.

"You know you messed up when Dicky V is dragging you on Twitter," Hutton Jackson wrote.

"I don’t care if Ohio St. Beat ND. You have the #3 team in the B1G over the regular season co-champs of ACC," a fan said.

It sounds like the selection committee made a major mistake.

Do you think Notre Dame men's lacrosse deserved an invite to the postseason?