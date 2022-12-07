Notre Dame Star Announces He's Skipping Bowl Game

SOUTH BEND, IN - OCTOBER 23: A detail view of a Notre Dame Fighting Irish helmet is seen on a Bench holder during a game between the USC Trojans and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on October 23, 2021 at Notre Dame Stadium, in South Bend, IN. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

One of the top tight ends in the 2023 NFL Draft class is entering the draft.

According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer is going to be in the draft next April. He's also not going to be playing in the Gator Bowl against South Carolina.

Mayer will leave South Bend as one of the best tight ends to ever come out of the school. During his career, he compiled 180 receptions for 2,099 yards and 18 touchdowns.

All of those numbers are school records in terms of production from tight ends.

Before Mayer committed to Notre Dame, he was a five-star recruit and the top player in his home state (Kentucky) for the 2020 class, per 247Sports composite rankings. He was also a top 35 recruit in the country, regardless of position.

He's projected to be the first tight end taken in next year's draft and is poised to be a difference-maker in the NFL.