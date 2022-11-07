Notre Dame Wide Receiver Is Transferring Out Of Program

SOUTH BEND, IN - OCTOBER 23: A detail view of a Notre Dame Fighting Irish helmet is seen on a Bench holder during a game between the USC Trojans and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on October 23, 2021 at Notre Dame Stadium, in South Bend, IN. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Notre Dame is going to be short a wide receiver for the remainder of the 2022 season.

According to Matt Zenitz of On3, Joe Wilkins has entered the transfer portal. Wilkins has played in seven games this season, totaling four receptions for 61 yards and a touchdown.

For his career, he's made 11 receptions for 124 yards and two touchdowns.

He's a former three-star recruit and was part of the 2018 recruiting class. He was originally a cornerback before he made the switch to receiver.

He was the No. 113 player in his home state (Florida) and the No. 742 overall recruit in the class, per 247Sports composite rankings.

Notre Dame is currently 6-3 overall after taking down Clemson by 21 on Saturday, 35-14.

We'll have to see where Wilkins ends up next.