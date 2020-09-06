The Spun

Breaking: Novak Djokovic Defaulted From The U.S. Open

Novak Djokovic at the 2020 U.S. Open.NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 06: Novak Djokovic of Serbia tends to a line judge who Djokovic hit in the throat with his racket during his Men's Singles fourth round match against Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain on Day Seven of the 2020 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 6, 2020 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

The No. 1 player in the world has been defaulted from the 2020 U.S. Open in New York.

Novak Djokovic, the No. 1 seed in the tournament, was just defaulted from the 2020 grand slam event. He hit a ball without looking and struck a lineswoman in the neck.

The woman fell to the ground after getting hit and needed attention. Djokovic was clearly shaken by the act and did not intentionally hit her, but the rules are clear.

Djokovic has been automatically defaulted from the U.S. Open.

“Djokovic pleaded his case for many minutes, but to no avail. Djokovic was undefeated in 2020 to this point. Rules are clear, but holy wow,” tennis writer Ben Rothenberg tweeted.

Here’s video of the ball hit by Djokovic. It hit the lineswoman directly in the neck.

As a result of Djokovic defaulting out of the major tournament, we will have a new grand slam champion at the U.S. Open. Neither Roger Federer nor Rafael Nadal opted to play in the U.S. Open this year.

U.S. Open announcer Chris Fowler reacted to the Djokovic decision on Twitter.

“She was injured and it’s an automatic DQ. After a very long conversation, rule was finally enforced. Wow. Tournament changes course like that,” he tweeted.

The 2020 U.S. Open is airing on ESPN.


