Novak Djokovic Has Message For Fans Before U.S. Open

Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic is preparing to compete in the 2022 U.S. Open despite the possibility that he might not be able to participate.

Under current U.S. law, the three-time U.S. Open champion will not be able to enter the country unless he's fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.

More than 43,000 people have signed an online petition for the United States Tennis Association to work with the U.S. government in hopes of providing an exception for the former World No. 1.

Djokovic took to Instagram to express his thanks for this outpouring of support.

I just wanted to take a moment and say to all of you how grateful I am to see so many messages of support and love from all around the world these days. I wasn’t expecting it, and that’s why it feels so mindblowing. Just wanted to say THANK YOU. It feels special that people connect with my tennis career in such a loving and supportive way and wish for me to continue to compete. I am preparing as if I will be allowed to compete, while I await to hear if there is any room for me to travel to US. Fingers crossed!

Djokovic is fresh off a win at Wimbledon earlier this month, marking his 21st Grand Slam victory. He currently sits in second place all time, one win behind reigning French Open champ Rafael Nadal (22).

Djokovic was unable to defend his 2021 Australian Open title earlier this year after he was deported from the country due to his vaccination status.

While the Serbian superstar hopes to play in this summer's U.S Open, he's willing to accept any ruling.

"I understand that not being vaccinated today, I am unable to travel to most of the tournaments at the moment," he said earlier this year. "Yes, that is the price that I'm willing to pay."

