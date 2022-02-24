There will soon be a new world No. 1 after Novak Djokovic lost in stunning fashion to Jiri Vesely on Thursday.

Djokovic lost a qualifier in the Dubai quarterfinals on Thursday. That means he’ll soon lose hold of his No. 1 ranking. Daniil Medvedev will ascend to the world No. 1 next Monday.

“#1 Novak Djokovic loses to qualifier Jiri Vesely in the Dubai quarterfinals. That means Daniil Medvedev will ascend to the #1 ranking on Monday, becoming first player outside the Big 4 (Djokovic, Federer, Nadal, Murray) to occupy ATP’s top spot since way back in 2004 (Roddick),” tweeted Ben Rothenberg of the NCR podcast.

#1 Novak Djokovic loses to qualifier Jiri Vesely in the Dubai quarterfinals. That means Daniil Medvedev will ascend to the #1 ranking on Monday, becoming first player outside the Big 4 (Djokovic, Federer, Nadal, Murray) to occupy ATP’s top spot since way back in 2004 (Roddick). — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) February 24, 2022

This is a pretty historic moment in recent tennis history.

Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have dominated the sport for a long time. The big three appears to be coming to an end, however.