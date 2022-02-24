The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Novak Djokovic Losing No. 1 Ranking: Tennis World Reacts

Novak Djokovic at the Olympics.TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 31: Novak Djokovic of Team Serbia reacts at match point to be defeated by Pablo Carreno Busta of Team Spain during the Men's Singles Bronze Medal Match on day eight of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Tennis Park on July 31, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Amin Mohammad Jamali/Getty Images)

There will soon be a new world No. 1 after Novak Djokovic lost in stunning fashion to Jiri Vesely on Thursday.

Djokovic lost a qualifier in the Dubai quarterfinals on Thursday. That means he’ll soon lose hold of his No. 1 ranking. Daniil Medvedev will ascend to the world No. 1 next Monday.

“#1 Novak Djokovic loses to qualifier Jiri Vesely in the Dubai quarterfinals. That means Daniil Medvedev will ascend to the #1 ranking on Monday, becoming first player outside the Big 4 (Djokovic, Federer, Nadal, Murray) to occupy ATP’s top spot since way back in 2004 (Roddick),” tweeted Ben Rothenberg of the NCR podcast.

This is a pretty historic moment in recent tennis history.

Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have dominated the sport for a long time. The big three appears to be coming to an end, however.

“This is one of the most insane tennis stats I’ve ever seen, almost 20 YEARS of the top spot being occupied by one of just 4 people, the dominance the big 4 have had on the game is the greatest dynasty in sports history,” one fan tweeted.

“Novak had a chance to maintain the top spot in the rankings. Another missed shot,” a fan wrote.

“2004 was … a long time ago,” a fan added.

It appears a new era has commenced in men’s professional golf. Medvedev will be the new world No. 1 come Monday morning.

About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.