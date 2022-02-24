There will soon be a new world No. 1 after Novak Djokovic lost in stunning fashion to Jiri Vesely on Thursday.
Djokovic lost a qualifier in the Dubai quarterfinals on Thursday. That means he’ll soon lose hold of his No. 1 ranking. Daniil Medvedev will ascend to the world No. 1 next Monday.
“#1 Novak Djokovic loses to qualifier Jiri Vesely in the Dubai quarterfinals. That means Daniil Medvedev will ascend to the #1 ranking on Monday, becoming first player outside the Big 4 (Djokovic, Federer, Nadal, Murray) to occupy ATP’s top spot since way back in 2004 (Roddick),” tweeted Ben Rothenberg of the NCR podcast.
#1 Novak Djokovic loses to qualifier Jiri Vesely in the Dubai quarterfinals.
That means Daniil Medvedev will ascend to the #1 ranking on Monday, becoming first player outside the Big 4 (Djokovic, Federer, Nadal, Murray) to occupy ATP’s top spot since way back in 2004 (Roddick).
This is a pretty historic moment in recent tennis history.
Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have dominated the sport for a long time. The big three appears to be coming to an end, however.
“This is one of the most insane tennis stats I’ve ever seen, almost 20 YEARS of the top spot being occupied by one of just 4 people, the dominance the big 4 have had on the game is the greatest dynasty in sports history,” one fan tweeted.
“Novak had a chance to maintain the top spot in the rankings. Another missed shot,” a fan wrote.
“2004 was … a long time ago,” a fan added.
Tennis/sports not especially relevant today…but Djokovic's defeat means @DaniilMedwed takes over at No.1…Prolonged applause for the Djokovic run. Now back to the news.
It appears a new era has commenced in men’s professional golf. Medvedev will be the new world No. 1 come Monday morning.