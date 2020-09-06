Novak Djokovic Posts Apology For U.S. Open Incident

Novak Djokovic has faced adversity throughout his historic tennis career, but the fallout of the incident at the 2020 U.S. Open may haunt him for a while.

Taking to Twitter and Instagram after he defaulted at the U.S. Open, Djokovic apologized for accidentally hitting the line judge when he recklessly hit his ball out of the court. He said that he checked in on the woman he struck and was told she was feeling okay when he last checked.

Djokovic said the incident left him feeling “really sad and empty.” He pledged to use the moment as a lesson in “growth and evolution as a player and human being.”

“This whole situation has left me really sad and empty,” Djokovic wrote. “I checked on the lines person and the tournament told me that thank God she is feeling ok. I’m extremely sorry to have caused her such stress. So unintended. So wrong. I’m not disclosing her name to respect her privacy. As for the disqualification, I need to go back within and work on my disappointment and turn this all into a lesson for my growth and evolution as a player and human being. I apologize to the @usopen tournament and everyone associated for my behavior. I’m very grateful to my team and family for being my rock support, and my fans for always being there with me. Thank you and I’m so sorry.”

Novak Djokovic did not speak to the media after he was defaulted and forced to leave the U.S. Open.

The U.S. Tennis Association has already stated that he will forfeit all winnings and points from the event. He also faces the potential for additional fines from the USTA.

It’s a very shocking development in the 33-year-old’s historic career. But it’s also one that should serve as a warning to any tennis stars who lose their cool in the future.