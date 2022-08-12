Novak Djokovic Reportedly Makes Decision On Cincinnati Tennis Tournament

INDIAN WELLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 07: Novak Djokovic of Serbia fields questions from the media during a press conference at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on March 07, 2019 in Indian Wells, California. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Novak Djokovic's vaccination status has barred him from attending a number of events on the 2022 ATP Tour. So what's his decision ahead of next week's Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, Ohio?

According to tennis insider Michal Samulski, Djokovic has withdrawn from the Cincinnati tennis tournament. Djokovic has not appeared in any ATP events in the United States in recent months due to pandemic restrictions.

That seems unlikely to change ahead of the Cincinnati tournament or the upcoming events in Winston-Salem or the U.S. Open in New York City. Djokovic is unvaccinated and has made it clear that he has no intentions of getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

That stance has already cost him the Australian Open. His absence from the U.S. events has cost him the No. 1 tennis ranking altogether too.

Fortunately, it appears that stances on vaccination are softening around the globe even though the pandemic is continuing to affect people throughout the world.

It wouldn't be a huge shock if the restrictions that got Djokovic deported from Australia and excluded from the United States are lifted before next year.

But if they're not, Djokovic is going to continue to see his pursuit of the all-time Grand Slams record stymied by his inability to participate.

When will Novak Djokovic play his next tennis tournament in the United States? Will he ever win the U.S. Open again?