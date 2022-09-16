Novak Djokovic Shares Retirement Message For Roger Federer

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 14: Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates winning the Men's Singles final against Roger Federer of Switzerland during Day thirteen of The Championships - Wimbledon 2019 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 14, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

The Djokovic-Federer rivalry was one of the prolific and entertaining for fans in the history of professional tennis. So with Roger Federer announcing his retirement, Novak Djokovic has a message for his longtime rival.

Taking to Instagram, Djokovic called it an honor to get to know Federer on and off the court. He wished him well in his future endeavors and hopes to see him in London in the near-future.

Roger it’s hard to see this day and put into words all that we’ve shared in this sport together. Over a decade of incredible moments and battles to think back on. Your career has set the tone for what it means to achieve excellence and lead with integrity and poise. It’s an honour to know you on and off court, and for many more years to come. I know that this new chapter will hold amazing things for you, Mirka, the kids, all your loved ones, and Roger fans still have a lot to look forward to. From our family to yours, we wish you much joy, health, and prosperity in the future. Looking forward to celebrating your achievements and seeing you in London. @rogerfederer

Between 2006 and 2020, Djokovic and Federer played each other 50 times. 17 of those meetings were during the Majors and five of them were in the final for a Grand Slam title.

The final meeting between the two was in the semifinals of the 2020 Australian Open. Djokovic won 7-6 (7-1), 6-4 and 6-3 en route to winning the title.

It took until very recently for Djokovic to permanently put Federer behind him on the all-time Grand Slam titles mountain.

Federer and Djokovic have both changed the game of tennis forever. But Djokovic will continue to play as Federer moves on to the next stage of his career.