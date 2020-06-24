Novak Djokovic’s Father Blames 1 Player For Spreading Coronavirus

Earlier this week, tennis superstar Novak Djokovic and his wife both tested positive for COVID-19, he announced in a statement.

Djokovic organized the Adria Tour events, which brought together professional players from various countries to play matches in Serbia and Croatia. He eventually apologized for bringing the tournament together after testing positive for the virus.

While Novak has been apologetic for his actions, Djokovic’s father remains defiant. Srdjan Djokovic suggested it was another player’s fault for not being tested before showing up to the tournament.

According to a report from ESPN, Novak’s father blamed Grigor Dimitrov. He was one of three players who tested positive for the virus over the past week.

Here’s more from ESPN:

“Why did it happen? Because that man probably came sick, who knows from where,” Srdjan Djokovic told RTL Croatia TV. “He didn’t test here. He tested somewhere else. … I think that’s not fair. “He inflicted damage to both Croatia and to us as a family in Serbia. Nobody is feeling well because of this situation.”

Novak Djokovic admitted that holding the tournament was a mistake. “We were wrong, and it was too soon,” wrote the tennis star.

He’ll have a few weeks to recuperate and then gear up for the U.S. Open which is scheduled to kick off in late August.

The tournament will be played without spectators this year.