The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Sports World Reacts To Novak Djokovic’s U.S. Open Incident

Novak Djokovic leaves the U.S. Open.NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 06: Novak Djokovic of Serbia walks off the court after being defaulted due to inadvertently striking a lineswoman with a ball hit in frustration during his Men's Singles fourth round match against Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain on Day Seven of the 2020 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 6, 2020 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Novak Djokovic has defaulted out of the 2020 U.S. Open after accidentally hitting a lineswoman in the throat with a ball.

In a year full of crazy sports stories, you’ll be hard pressed to find one wilder than this.

Djokovic, the No. 1 player in the world, was the clear-cut favorite to win the major tournament in New York City. However, he’s been automatically DQ’d from the event after hitting a ball in frustration.

Here’s video of the incident:

The incident has quickly gone viral on Twitter, with more than 50,000 tweets in reaction in a matter of minutes. Here’s some of the reaction from the sports world.

“She was injured and it’s an automatic DQ. After a very long conversation, rule was finally enforced. Wow. Tournament changes course like that,” U.S. Open announcer Chris Fowler tweeted, adding: “Bizarre way to open membership to the men’s Grand Slam champions club, which has been closed since 2014. Djokovic was the only slam champ left in the field. What’s next in 2020?”

This is technically Djokovic’s first loss of the year, too. He was undefeated so far in 2020 and seemed primed to add another grand slam title to his resume.

Djokovic reportedly pleaded his case for several minutes, but the rule book is clear.

Djokovic seemed to realize it in the moment, too.

The 2020 U.S. Open is now very much up for grabs. We’ll have a first-time major champion winner when it’s all said and done on the men’s side.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.