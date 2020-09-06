Sports World Reacts To Novak Djokovic’s U.S. Open Incident

Novak Djokovic has defaulted out of the 2020 U.S. Open after accidentally hitting a lineswoman in the throat with a ball.

In a year full of crazy sports stories, you’ll be hard pressed to find one wilder than this.

Djokovic, the No. 1 player in the world, was the clear-cut favorite to win the major tournament in New York City. However, he’s been automatically DQ’d from the event after hitting a ball in frustration.

Here’s video of the incident:

Oh my god, Djokovic got disqualified from the US Open.pic.twitter.com/yCo3Lqw0tg — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 6, 2020

The incident has quickly gone viral on Twitter, with more than 50,000 tweets in reaction in a matter of minutes. Here’s some of the reaction from the sports world.

“She was injured and it’s an automatic DQ. After a very long conversation, rule was finally enforced. Wow. Tournament changes course like that,” U.S. Open announcer Chris Fowler tweeted, adding: “Bizarre way to open membership to the men’s Grand Slam champions club, which has been closed since 2014. Djokovic was the only slam champ left in the field. What’s next in 2020?”

Stunner. @DjokerNole defaulted from @usopen as he whacks ball in anger (without looking) and it strikes a lineswoman in the throat hard. She was injured and it’s an automatic DQ. After a very long conversation, rule was finally enforced. Wow. Tournament changes course like that — Chris Fowler (@cbfowler) September 6, 2020

This is technically Djokovic’s first loss of the year, too. He was undefeated so far in 2020 and seemed primed to add another grand slam title to his resume.

Who would guessed, the first player to beat Djokovic in 2020 would be…Djokovic — Jon Wertheim (@jon_wertheim) September 6, 2020

Djokovic reportedly pleaded his case for several minutes, but the rule book is clear.

WOW: #1 Novak Djokovic gets DEFAULTED from #USOpen after a ball he hit in anger struck a lineswoman in head/neck and she fell to ground. Djokovic pleaded his case for many minutes, but to no avail. Djokovic was undefeated in 2020 to this point. Rules are clear, but holy wow. — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) September 6, 2020

Djokovic seemed to realize it in the moment, too.

The moment that #1 Novak Djokovic knew that his #USOpen and his undefeated 2020 season were over. pic.twitter.com/uwd5fbXKb1 — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) September 6, 2020

The 2020 U.S. Open is now very much up for grabs. We’ll have a first-time major champion winner when it’s all said and done on the men’s side.