Nuggets Keeping DeMarcus Cousins: NBA World Reacts

A closeup of DeMarcus Cousins laughing during a game.OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 02: DeMarcus Cousins #0 of the Golden State Warriors smiles on the bench during the final minutes of their game against the Denver Nuggets at ORACLE Arena on April 02, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Denver Nuggets are reportedly signing veteran center DeMarcus Cousins for the remainder of the 2021-22 season, per NBA insider Shams Charania.

Cousins’ final 10-day contract with the Nuggets expired over this past weekend. Through eight games in Denver, he’s averaged 6.1 points and 6.3 rebounds in 13.1 minutes per game.

Cousins signed his third 10-day (second non-hardship) on Feb. 10, meaning he was not eligible to sign another 10-day unless another Nuggets player went into health and safety protocols.

Prior to this more longterm deal in Denver, the six-time All Star also played 17 games for the Milwaukee Bucks earlier this season. He averaged 9.1 points and 5.8 rebounds with the defending champions.

Fans from around the NBA world reacted to Cousins’ new reported deal.

“Cousins had been good at every stop on this 10-day contract tour… Good on the Nuggets for keeping him the rest of the season. Honestly, he deserves to be locked into a multi-year deal this offseason from someone. Hope he gets it,” one fan wrote.

“Yes! I am so excited about this! Boogie brings fire to our team. I love it!” a Nuggets fan added.

Joining a front court featuring Jeff Green, JaMychal Green and Aaron Gordon, DeMarcus Cousins will serve as the only true center behind reigning league MVP Nikola Jokic.

